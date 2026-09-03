Zelensky says he hopes to meet US envoys in Kyiv in ‘coming days’

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses media during a joint press conference with Estonia's President following their talks in Kyiv on August 25, 2026, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AFP File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said his country hopes to meet US President Donald Trump's envoys in the country's capital, Kyiv, "in the coming days."

In an evening video address, Zelensky said he held a meeting with Kyiv's negotiation team and that they are preparing for upcoming meetings with the American side in the context of Russia-Ukraine peace efforts.

Zelensky said there are "preliminary dates" for a visit by US envoys to the Ukrainian capital and that they expect to see the representatives in Kyiv. The envoys will also hold meetings in the Russian capital, Moscow.

"We expect a meeting in the coming days," Zelensky went on to say, adding that it is important that Washington remains actively involved in efforts to end the ongoing war.

Zelensky gave no further details on the US envoys' visit, while neither Russian nor US authorities have made any comments on the topic.

Moscow and Kyiv last held peace negotiations under US mediation earlier this year, when they held three rounds of peace talks on Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two were held in Abu Dhabi, while the third took place in Geneva.

Negotiations have since been paused, with Moscow and Kyiv attributing the halt to the US focus on Iran, which began in late February.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner have never visited Kyiv, while both envoys have made several visits to Moscow since US-mediated talks began. Their last visit took place on Jan. 22, when they met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.