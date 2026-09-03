Tel Aviv threatens Iran with strikes on energy facilities if it attacks Israel

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday threatened to target Iran's infrastructure and energy facilities if Tehran launches an attack on Israel, warning that Israel would return Iran to "the Stone Age and darkness."

Speaking at a Defense Ministry ceremony ahead of the Jewish New Year, which begins Sept. 11, Katz claimed there are indications that Iran's severe economic pressures and fears of an uprising and the collapse of its government could push it to take "desperate measures."

"Any Iranian attack on Israel will free us from all limitations. We will strike all infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, and return Iran to the Stone Age and darkness," he said.

Katz also claimed that Israel is "fully prepared, both defensively and offensively, for all possibilities" and that the army is ready to carry out its mission.

His threat came a day after he said Israeli aircraft are prepared to act against Iran, claiming that mounting economic pressure on Tehran can prompt it to attack Israel during the upcoming Jewish holidays.

Also on Wednesday, Israeli news outlet Walla reported that the army is on heightened alert over a possible surprise Iranian attack and had prepared scenarios for responding independently or in coordination with the US.

The developments come amid renewed military escalation between the US and Iran at the start of September, after the pace of attacks had eased for about a month.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday that it launched a wave of strikes against targets linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including air defense systems, radars, naval capabilities and communications facilities.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting sites used by US forces in the region.

Tehran warned that any new US attack would draw a "much stronger" response and said any site used to launch attacks against Iran could become a "target" for its forces.

Washington and Tehran had reached a framework for de-escalation in June through Qatari and Pakistani mediation, but hostilities resumed amid continued disputes over the Strait of Hormuz and reciprocal military operations.