German defense minister to meet with Pentagon chief following earlier snub: Report

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is set to meet US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington on Sept. 15, marking a notable thaw after Hegseth declined to meet him earlier this year, according to a report by Politico on Thursday.

The meeting will coincide with Pistorius' US trip for a ceremony in Texas marking the rollout of Germany's first F-35 fighter jets, according to the report, which cited NATO and US defense officials.

The talks come amid strained relations between Berlin and Washington over the wars in Iran and Ukraine, according to the report. President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany in May after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the US war in Iran.

Pistorius and Hegseth are expected to discuss a recent attempted Russian drone attack at a German airport, as well as a Pentagon review of the US military presence in Europe. The Trump administration is considering significant troop reductions, with Germany potentially among the countries most affected.

Germany hosts about 38,000 US troops and major American military commands, making it the largest US military presence in Europe. Despite current tensions, Germany remains a key NATO member and major customer of US defense equipment. Berlin has ordered 35 F-35 fighters and eight P-8 surveillance aircraft, with deliveries already underway.