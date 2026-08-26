US ENVOY WELCOMES YPG TERROR GROUPS DECISION TO DISSOLVE, SAYS ‘UNITED SYRIA FOR ALL TAKES SHAPE’

US envoy welcomes YPG terror group's decision to dissolve, says ‘united Syria for all takes shape’

US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack on Tuesday welcomed the YPG terror group's decision to dissolve itself, underlining that "a united Syria for all takes shape."

US President Donald Trump's "ongoing Middle East Plan-A steadfast partner steps forward into a national framework, and a united Syria for all takes shape," Barrack said on the US social media company X.

Barrack said Trump's leadership paved the way for the SDF's "orderly" integration into Syrian state institutions.

He said the move was "transforming past division into lasting partnership and restoring to the Syrian people the opportunity to shape their common future."

"Recognizing the Kurdish language in education and securing substantive roles for our valued partners Mazloum Abdi and Ilham Ahmed within the Syrian government pays due respect to their leadership, the sacrifices of our Kurdish partners, and the constructive contribution they have made to regional stability—turning yesterday's separations into tomorrow's shared purpose," Barrack said.

He said the move represented true integration, with "former counterparts with differing points" reaching a diplomatic agreement to reinforce Syria's sovereignty rather than producing winners or losers.

"One army, one government, one state," Barrack added.

Earlier Tuesday, YPG ringleader Mazloum Abdi announced at a news conference the dissolution of the group.

The Syrian administration and the YPG reached an agreement Jan. 29 that provided for a ceasefire and the group's gradual integration into state institutions.