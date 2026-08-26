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Syrian president meets YPG chief after terror group announces dissolution

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published August 26,2026 12:47 AM
Updated August 26,2026 12:56 AM
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SYRIAN PRESIDENT MEETS YPG CHIEF AFTER TERROR GROUP ANNOUNCES DISSOLUTION
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (AA File Photo)

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met Tuesday with Mazloum Abdi, the ringleader of the disbanded terrorist group YPG, to discuss steps for its integration into state institutions.

Sharaa received "Mazloum Abdi and his accompanying delegation at the People's Palace in Damascus, in the presence of Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and the Governor of Deir ez-Zor Ziad al-Ayesh," a Syrian presidency statement said.

The meeting addressed "a number of issues related to integration within Syrian state institutions and the steps for the next phase, in order to strengthen the state's presence and support security and stability," it added.

Earlier Tuesday, Abdi announced at a news conference the dissolution of the YPG.

The Syrian administration and the YPG reached an agreement Jan. 29 that provided for a ceasefire and the group's gradual integration into state institutions.