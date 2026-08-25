Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, August 25, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that all mines have been successfully removed or detonated in the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He emphasized a "zero tolerance policy" on mine placement, asserting that Washington is using Space Force technology to monitor "every square inch" of the strategic waterway, as well as Pickaxe Mountain and "the already destroyed three other nuclear sites."