Canada to impose counter-tariffs on $27.6B of US imports from Sept. 8

Canada will impose counter-tariffs of 15% - 50% on CAN$27.6 billion ($20 billion) worth of US imports starting Sept. 8, the government announced Tuesday.

"Today, I'm announcing that Canada will match the United States tariffs dollar for dollar, rate for rate," Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said, announcing the measures in a news conference in the capital Ottawa alongside other senior officials, including Industry Minister Melanie Joly and Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu.

The measures follow the breakdown of Canada-US trade negotiations on Friday and the subsequent imposition of 50% US tariffs on CAN$28 billion worth of Canadian goods.

They will apply to about 700 products and are intended to match new US tariffs on Canadian goods. Steel, aluminum, furniture, clothing, smartphones, cosmetics and some food products will face 50% tariffs, while other goods will be subject to 25% or 15% levies.

Other products facing the 50% tariff include perfume, honey, milk, plywood and paper products, as well as doors and window frames.

Cheese and curd products, carpets, textiles, large kitchen appliances and some seafood will be among goods subject to the 25% tariff.

The package does not include energy-related countermeasures.

Champagne said the US measures would have consequences for Canadian workers, businesses and communities and that Ottawa was responding in a proportionate and targeted manner.

"We are going to stand up for you, for Canada," said Champagne, adding that the counter-tariffs were designed "primarily to provide protection for Canadian industry impacted by US tariffs, and allow them to compete against US products in the Canadian market."

Prime Minister Mark Carney had pledged to respond after withdrawing Canadian negotiators from Washington on Friday, saying last-minute US demands were unacceptable and would infringe on Canadian sovereignty.

Carney said the demands included allowing the US a say on trade agreements Canada could sign with other countries and objections involving the use of the French language in bilingual Canada. The US denied the claims, while President Donald Trump called Carney a "liar."

The dispute also prompted an exchange of insults Monday between Trump and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who called Trump a "loser" and "the king of bankruptcies," while Trump referred to Ford as "Flunky Ford."

The government also announced a $7.5 billion support package for Canadian workers and businesses affected by the tariffs, including assistance for workers who lose their jobs and companies facing financial pressure.