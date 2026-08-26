Social media advertising fuels crime: Sponsorship of criminal content
Beyond the unchecked content proliferating across social media platforms, the advertising economy is also opening the door to a new string of scandals. As it becomes increasingly clear that provocative posts built around anger, fear, shock and scandal are being amplified and pushed to wider audiences by algorithms, advertisements appearing alongside criminal and violent content are raising a troubling question: Are ads placed on social media effectively funding crime?
Subscribe
Published 08.26.2026 12:02 AM
Updated 08.26.2026 12:11 AM