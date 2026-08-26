Iran holds talks with Pakistan, Qatar on regional de-escalation efforts

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate phone calls Tuesday with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss efforts to ease regional tensions, Iran's Foreign Ministry said.

During his call with Munir, they underscored the need to continue consultations and joint efforts to promote peace and security in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

Araghchi also discussed with Al Thani the importance of using diplomatic channels and maintaining coordination to prevent further escalation in the region, it added.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said Al Thani and Araghchi also discussed the latest regional developments, particularly ongoing talks between Oman and Iran on establishing a temporary joint shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and a joint project to clear mines from the waterway.

Al Thani stressed Qatar's "full support for diplomatic efforts" and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that would achieve sustainable peace in the region, the ministry said.

Earlier Tuesday, Oman and Iran announced a proposed framework for establishing a temporary joint shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and carrying out a joint mine-clearance project in the waterway.

This was announced in a joint statement issued after a meeting in Tehran between Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and Araghchi, according to Oman's Foreign Ministry.

The announcement came as US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US Navy had informed him that all mines in the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz had been removed or detonated.

Washington considers the strait an international waterway that should remain open to free navigation and opposes imposing fees on vessels or arrangements that will give Iran a formal role in managing maritime traffic.

The US favors using a safer southern shipping route near Omani waters while maintaining its blockade of Iranian ports and economic sanctions on Tehran.

In late February, the US and Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate by striking Israel and US military targets across the region.

In mid-June, the US and Iran -- with Pakistani and Qatari mediation -- signed a memorandum of understanding, but the deal's implementation eventually stalled amid differences related to the Hormuz Strait.

Last month, the US resumed its military attacks on Iran, with Tehran responding by striking US military assets in a number of Arab states aligned with Washington.