Two US service members in Jordan killed in Iranian attack

Two U.S. military ⁠personnel ⁠in Jordan were killed ⁠on Friday as they defended against ⁠an ⁠attack by Iranian missiles and drones, ⁠the U.S. Central Command ⁠said in a statement ⁠on Saturday.

"On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks," a CENTCOM statement said.

The command said four US service members who were "medically evacuated" to hospitals in Jordan have since been discharged, while other personnel treated for minor injuries have returned to duty.

"Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified," the command said in a statement.







