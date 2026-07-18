Russia, UAE call for immediate end to US-Iran hostilities

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan called for an immediate end to hostilities between the US and Iran and a swift return to negotiations during a phone call on Saturday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministers also stressed the importance of ensuring safe, uninterrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, calling it vital to the global economy, a ministry statement said.

It said that they discussed expanding trade, economic, educational and sports cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination on bilateral and international issues.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding brokered by Pakistan last month aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the US and Iran exchanging strikes.