US advises citizens not to travel to Lebanon, northern Israel

The US on Saturday called on its citizens not to travel to Lebanon and northern parts of Israel, citing "high tensions" in the region.

"Due to high tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," the US Embassy in Beirut said in a statement.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem also issued a similar warning, stating that Americans "should not travel to Gaza, Northern Israel, and the Egyptian border except for the Taba crossing, and reconsider travel to/through the Middle East."

The developments come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where the US and Iran exchange attacks despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.



