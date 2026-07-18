IRANS SUPREME LEADER SAYS US BREACHES SHOW TRUMPS SIGNATURE IS WORTHLESS

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a written ⁠statement ⁠on Saturday that repeated U.S. breaches of a memorandum ⁠of understanding signed by the presidents of Iran and the United States had shown that President Donald Trump's ⁠signature was "utterly ⁠worthless and devoid of credibility."

Washington and Tehran have exchanged strikes after a ceasefire agreement fell apart ⁠last week, raising fears of a return to all-out war.

Khamenei said the United States ⁠should ‌know ‌that the Iranian nation ⁠and ‌the "resistance front" had "unforgettable lessons" for it.

"The repeated breaches of the agreement by the Great Satan [the US] regarding the MOU signed by the Presidents of Iran and the US have once again laid bare a fundamental truth: the signature of the US President is utterly worthless and devoid of credibility," Khamenei said in a statement on the US social media company X.

"Coercion, totalitarianism, and brutality are inseparable components of the US creed and doctrine," he added.

Khamenei warned that as the "American enemy seeks to ignite war and incur heavier costs and greater disgrace," it should know that the Iranian people and the "resistance front" have "unforgettable lessons" in store for it.









