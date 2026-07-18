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News World Kyiv protests rage as Zelensky faces calls to sack army chief Syrskyi

Kyiv protests rage as Zelensky faces calls to sack army chief Syrskyi

Facing a third consecutive day of protests in Kyiv, President Zelensky announced Saturday that he has held talks with both ousted Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Army Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

DPA WORLD
Published July 18,2026 11:27 PM
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KYIV PROTESTS RAGE AS ZELENSKY FACES CALLS TO SACK ARMY CHIEF SYRSKYI
As protests continued in the streets of Kyiv over the dismissal of Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that he is listening to what people are saying and has spoken with both Federov and army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

In a video address, the Ukrainian leader promised that decisions about the army were being worked out but gave no details.



Several thousand demonstrators, mainly young people, took to Kyiv's streets for the third day in a row on Saturday, protesting Fedorov's dismissal. Their key demand has become getting Zelensky to remove Syrskyi.

A conflict between Syrskyi and Fedorov is seen as being behind Zelensky's ouster of Fedorov.



The defence minister's post was taken over on an acting basis on Friday by intelligence officer Yevhenii Chmara. However, Zelensky still has to submit Chmara's candidacy to parliament and have him confirmed by its members (MPs).

Ukraine has been defending itself for more than four years against a Russian invasion. Syrskyi has been commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces since February 2024.



The 60-year-old career soldier, who comes from Russia, has earned particular credit for the defence of Kiev and the successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region in 2022. Fedorov has headed the Defence Ministry since January.

Before that, the 35-year-old was head of the digitization ministry created in 2019.