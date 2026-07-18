Ascontinued in the streets ofover the dismissal of Ukrainian Defence Minister, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that he is listening to what people are saying and has spoken with both Federov and army chiefIn a video address, the Ukrainian leader promised thatabout the army were being worked out but gave no details.Several thousand demonstrators, mainly young people, took to's streets for the third day in a row on Saturday, protesting Fedorov's dismissal. Their key demand has become gettingto remove Syrskyi.A conflict betweenandis seen as being behind Zelensky's ouster of Fedorov.The defence minister's post was taken over on an acting basis on Friday by intelligence officer. However, Zelensky still has to submit Chmara's candidacy to parliament and have him confirmed by its members (MPs).Ukraine has been defending itself for more than four years against a Russian. Syrskyi has been commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces since February 2024.The 60-year-old career soldier, who comes from, has earned particular credit for the defence of Kiev and the successful counteroffensive in theregion in 2022. Fedorov has headed the Defence Ministry since January.Before that, the 35-year-old was head of thecreated in 2019.