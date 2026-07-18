HUNGARYS PRESIDENT SIGNS LAW CHANGE ENDING HIS TERM IN OFFICE

Hungary's president signs law change ending his term in office

Hungarian President ⁠Tamas Sulyok ⁠has signed a constitutional ⁠amendment passed by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's ⁠ruling ⁠Tisza party that ends his term ⁠as head of state, Sulyok said ⁠in ‌a ‌statement ⁠on ‌Saturday.









