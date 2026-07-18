HUNGARYS PRESIDENT SIGNS LAW CHANGE ENDING HIS TERM IN OFFICE

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Hungary's president signs law change ending his term in office
Hungary's president signs law change ending his term in office
Signaling an unprecedented chapter in Hungary's post-Orbán transition, President Tamás Sulyok issued a statement on Saturday announcing he has signed the constitutional amendment, effectively terminating his own tenure.
Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok has signed a constitutional amendment passed by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's ruling Tisza party that ends his term as head of state, Sulyok said in a statement on Saturday.