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News World Hungary's president signs law change ending his term in office

Hungary's president signs law change ending his term in office

Signaling an unprecedented chapter in Hungary's post-Orbán transition, President Tamás Sulyok issued a statement on Saturday announcing he has signed the constitutional amendment, effectively terminating his own tenure.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 18,2026 07:59 PM
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HUNGARYS PRESIDENT SIGNS LAW CHANGE ENDING HIS TERM IN OFFICE

Hungarian President ⁠Tamas Sulyok ⁠has signed a constitutional ⁠amendment passed by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's ⁠ruling ⁠Tisza party that ends his term ⁠as head of state, Sulyok said ⁠in ‌a ‌statement ⁠on ‌Saturday.