Historic rivals Argentina, England clash for World Cup final spot

Defending champions Argentina will face England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with a place against Spain in the final at stake.

The match will kick off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 1900GMT.

Argentina are seeking a second consecutive World Cup final after lifting the trophy in Qatar in 2022, while England are attempting to reach the title match for the first time since their only triumph in 1966.

The encounter will renew one of international football's most historic rivalries and mark the teams' first World Cup meeting since 2002.

Their most famous clash came in the 1986 quarterfinal, when Diego Maradona scored both the controversial "Hand of God" goal and the strike later named the "Goal of the Century" in Argentina's 2-1 victory.