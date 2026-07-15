Syrian foreign minister arrives in Riyadh for talks with Saudi officials

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday for talks with Saudi officials, according to Syria's news agency SANA.

"Al-Shaibani arrived in the Saudi capital to hold expanded talks with a number of Saudi officials," SANA said.

Saudi Arabia is among the main supporters of Syria's new administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Relations between the two countries have gained political and economic momentum in recent months, including meetings and cooperation agreements in several fields.

On Dec. 8, 2024, Syrian opposition groups overthrew the regime of Bashar Assad, who had ruled Syria since 2000 after inheriting power from his father Hafez Assad, who ruled from 1971 to 2000.



