US launches new wave of strikes against Iran: CENTCOM

The US launched a new wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"At 6 a.m. ET today (1000GMT Wednesday), U.S. Central Command forces began launching a wave of strikes against Iran," the commander said on the US social media company X.

"The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," it added.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.



