Ukraine says 6 killed, 23 injured due to Russian airstrikes in Odesa, Sumy region

Ukraine said on Wednesday that at least six people were killed and 23 others injured due to Russian airstrikes in the country's southeastern Odesa and northeastern Sumy regions.

Sumy Governor Oleh Hryhorov said in a statement on Telegram that overnight shelling in the region's administrative center killed three people and injured 17 others.

"The enemy (Russia) used this weapon against the civilian population, attacking an area of private housing. At least 10 households were damaged," Hryhorov said, noting that unexploded ordnance was found in the affected area.

Separately, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper announced that the region has been targeted by a combined missile and drone attack for the fifth day in a row.

"The enemy is deliberately striking the civilian population, civilian, industrial and port infrastructure of the region. In Odesa, a multi-storey residential building was damaged as a result of a missile strike. Unfortunately, three people died, at least three more were injured, and they are receiving necessary medical assistance," Kiper said in a morning statement.

He later reported that the number of those injured rose to six, four of whom have been hospitalized while the other two are receiving medical care on an outpatient basis.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed that the country's air defenses shot down 101 out of 122 drones launched by Russia overnight. It also claimed two Kh-59/69 missiles were launched by Russia from Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry, for its part, said its forces launched strikes in Ukraine over the past day that damaged logistics centers, fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, long-range drone storage sites, and temporary deployment sites.





