Israeli occupiers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, chant provocative slogans

Israeli occupiers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, chanting provocative songs and slogans inside its courtyards, the Jerusalem Governorate said.

The governorate published video footage showing occupiers inside the mosque compound during the incursion.

Since 2003, Israeli police have allowed Israeli occupiers to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound daily, except on Fridays and Saturdays.

According to a report released Sunday by the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, Israeli forces carried out 26 incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in June.

Palestinians say Israel has intensified efforts for decades to Judaize East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, and erase the city's Arab and Islamic identity.

Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, citing international resolutions that do not recognize Israel's occupation of the city in 1967 or its annexation in 1980.



