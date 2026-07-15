Türkiye determined to prevent FETO-like groups from infiltrating state: Foreign minister

Türkiye is taking measures to ensure that structures similar to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) can never again establish themselves within the state system, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at a train station in Przemysl, Poland, before traveling to Ukraine, Fidan reflected on the 10th anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt.

"FETO is now a structure whose period of usefulness has ended. Despite this, it continues its struggle against the state," he said, adding that the organization also targets the country's elected leadership and cooperates with international power networks.

Fidan said the Turkish state and public had entered a new struggle for liberation following the coup attempt, during which Ankara dealt major blows to domestic and foreign terrorist networks, particularly FETO.

He said removing FETO-linked elements from state institutions had allowed the government to return to its fundamental mission of serving the public.

The determination demonstrated by the Turkish people under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership played a major role in removing the organization from the system, he added.

"The measures we take and the regulations we introduce will hopefully ensure that such structures cannot find a place within the system, either today or in the future. All our efforts are directed toward this," Fidan said.

He said Türkiye continues working to prevent FETO from carrying out unlawful activities, espionage, and operations against the country in states where its members are based.

Fidan also urged members of the organization living abroad to reject its leadership and return to genuine loyalty to their country.

He argued that FETO's senior figures were using their remaining supporters to maintain the group's relevance and serve foreign intelligence services.

The July 15, 2016 coup attempt was carried out by a faction within the Turkish Armed Forces linked to the FETO.

The plotters opened fire on civilians and security personnel and bombed state institutions, killing 253 people and wounding thousands.