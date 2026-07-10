LNG tankers resume Hormuz transits despite renewed Iran-US fighting

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers and other commercial vessels continue to transit the Strait of Hormuz despite renewed military exchanges between Iran and the US and attacks on merchant shipping in the strategic waterway.

At least five LNG carriers sailing in ballast entered the strait in recent days, according to ship-tracking data.

The vessels included the GasLog Shanghai, operated by Greek shipping company GasLog, and four QatarEnergy-linked carriers: Al Samriya, Al Dafna, Al Gattara and Al Rayyan.

The movements indicate that some LNG operators are returning empty vessels to the Persian Gulf to load new cargoes despite heightened security risks.

Twenty-two Japan-linked vessels exited the strait between July 7 and July 9, including six large crude oil tankers, Japanese Transport Minister Yasushi Kaneko said at a news conference.

Maritime intelligence company Windward recorded 35 vessel crossings on July 8, comprising 17 inbound and 18 outbound transits.

Inbound traffic included six tankers, two bulk carriers and nine general cargo vessels, while outbound traffic included five tankers, five bulk carriers and eight cargo vessels.

Most vessels used the northern corridor closer to Iran. Of the 35 vessels, 11 operated without transmitting Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals during the monitoring window, according to Windward.

Windward said 861 cargo and tanker vessels remained in the Persian Gulf at its latest assessment, with 112 vessels operating without AIS signals.

Commercial shipping risks have risen after Iranian attacks on vessels transiting the strait prompted new US strikes on targets inside Iran. Tehran subsequently launched attacks against US-linked targets in Bahrain and Kuwait, effectively ending a ceasefire reached last month.

The US also revoked a 60-day waiver permitting Iranian oil sales, restoring full sanctions enforcement as Iran's crude exports were estimated at about 1 million barrels per day.

Windward said around 24 tankers were waiting near Iran's Kharg Island export terminals, with most believed to be fully laden.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy routes, carrying oil and LNG exports from major Gulf producers, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar.



