Regional mediators seek to defuse US-Iran tensions

Regional mediators are trying to ease escalating tensions between the US and Iran while calling for further negotiations on a nuclear deal, the Axios news site reported late Thursday.

Multiple sources -- two from mediating countries and the other a US official -- told the media outlet that the regional governments have been trying to defuse tensions between the two countries.

A regional source from one of the mediating countries said the mediators believe the recent Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz were carried out by elements within the Iranian regime opposed to the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran and were seeking to undermine it.

Sources said officials from Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia held multiple phone calls with US and Iranian officials on Wednesday in an effort to reduce tensions.

"There are extensive diplomatic efforts to first agree with both sides on de-escalation and then set a date for another round of negotiations between the technical teams," one regional source involved in the mediation said.

Iran and the US exchanged attacks over the past two days amid an escalation following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran launched a series of strikes Thursday on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan in retaliation for a second day of overnight US attacks.





