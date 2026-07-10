TURKISH CHEFS USE NATO SUMMIT TO SHOWCASE COUNTRYS CULINARY HERITAGE

The NATO summit held in Ankara on July 7-8 concluded with decisions on defense spending, support for Ukraine and the alliance's future priorities. Beyond diplomacy and security, however, the gathering also gave Türkiye an opportunity to showcase one of its most enduring cultural assets: its cuisine.

Over two days, traditional dishes from across Türkiye were served to more than 30 heads of state and government, senior officials and accompanying delegations as Turkish chefs sought to introduce visiting leaders to the country's rich culinary heritage through what they describe as "gastro-diplomacy."

Among those attending the summit were US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

State dinners and hotel menus featured a range of regional specialties, including tandir-roasted meat, manti, icli kofte, Sutlu Nuriye, baklava and Maras ice cream.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's state dinner for leaders at the Presidential Complex was prepared by two-Michelin-starred Turkish chef Fatih Tutak, while first lady Emine Erdogan hosted the spouses of heads of state and government at Cankaya Mansion with a menu created by award-winning chef Osman Sezener. Chef Sinem Ozler was also among the chefs who designed and prepared official meals served to international delegations throughout the summit.

A SHOWCASE FOR TURKISH CUISINE

Preparing for one of Türkiye's largest diplomatic gatherings in recent years required extensive planning, particularly for the hotels that hosted visiting leaders and their delegations.

According to Zeki Acikoz, president of the Turkish Chefs Federation (TAFED) and executive chef at the Sheraton Ankara Hotel, many visiting leaders chose international hotel chains during their stay in the capital.

The Sheraton alone hosted 10 leaders, including Macron, Starmer, Meloni, Merz, Sanchez and Zelenskyy, with some delegations staying for up to three days.

"Our goal was to welcome our guests in a way that reflects Turkish hospitality," Acikoz told Anadolu.

"We also wanted to show that Turkish cuisine is far more than kebabs, doner or baklava. Every region of Türkiye has its own culinary traditions, ingredients and flavors, and we highlighted that by using local products and regional recipes."

MORE THAN STATE DINNERS

For Turkish chefs, the summit provided a rare opportunity to present the country's cuisine to many of the world's most influential political leaders at the same time.

Acikoz said both the state dinner hosted by Erdogan and the luncheon organized by first lady Emine Erdogan offered opportunities to demonstrate the breadth of Turkish gastronomy.

"Everyone involved worked with great dedication," he said. "For Turkish chefs, this was an opportunity to showcase our cuisine at the highest international level."

He also pointed to growing institutional support for promoting Turkish gastronomy abroad, citing the cookbook Turkish Cuisine with Timeless Recipes, published under the auspices of the Presidency and led by first lady Emine Erdogan.

"I contributed three recipes to the book," Acikoz said. "It encouraged the private sector and showed that gastronomy deserves to be part of a national strategy. That has been an important step for our profession."