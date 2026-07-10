AZERBAIJAN, TÜRKIYES BAYKAR DISCUSS EXPANDING JOINT DEFENSE PRODUCTION

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Baykar Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar to discuss expanding defense cooperation and joint production between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

According to an Azerbaijani Defense Ministry statement on Friday, Hasanov said relations between the two "fraternal countries" continue to develop successfully in the military sphere, alongside cooperation in other fields.

Highlighting Baykar's contribution to Türkiye's defense industry, he stressed the importance of further strengthening joint production capabilities through the adoption of advanced technological innovations.

Bayraktar thanked Azerbaijani officials for their hospitality and said reciprocal visits contribute to deepening military and military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The meeting was also attended by Türkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgun.

The sides also held detailed discussions on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic warfare, unmanned systems, and other issues of mutual interest, the ministry added.



