Worlds headlines covered the NATO meeting!

The NATO Heads of State and Government Summit held in Ankara became the focus of the international press with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and critical statements regarding the defense industry. Comments highlighted phrases such as 'Türkiye's hosting left unforgettable marks' and 'The future of Europe was shaped in Ankara.' REUTERS: Evaluated the NATO Summit and Trump-Erdoğan contacts as 'A new era in Washington-Ankara relations.' LE MONDE: Highlighted Trump's statement about Erdoğan: 'A strong man who knows how to govern his country well.' TA NEA: Wrote that the summit showed how Türkiye's strength as a regional power has increased. TIMES OF ISRAEL: Commented, 'While Türkiye's position increases, Israel's declining influence weakens,' and stated, 'Trump's support for F-35 sales strengthened Turkey's position.' KATHIMERINI: Stated that the summit took place in a positive atmosphere for Türkiye. THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: Highlighted Trump's plan to lift CAATSA sanctions and sell F-35s. FINANCIAL TIMES: Drew attention to the strategic importance of the Türkiye-UK security partnership.