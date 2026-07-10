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World's headlines covered the NATO meeting!

The NATO Summit in Ankara brought Türkiye's diplomatic and defense weight to the international agenda.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 07.10.2026 10:01 AM
Updated 07.10.2026 10:07 AM
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Worlds headlines covered the NATO meeting!

The NATO Heads of State and Government Summit held in Ankara became the focus of the international press with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and critical statements regarding the defense industry.

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Worlds headlines covered the NATO meeting!

Comments highlighted phrases such as "Türkiye's hosting left unforgettable marks" and "The future of Europe was shaped in Ankara."

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Worlds headlines covered the NATO meeting!

REUTERS: Evaluated the NATO Summit and Trump-Erdoğan contacts as "A new era in Washington-Ankara relations."

LE MONDE: Highlighted Trump's statement about Erdoğan: "A strong man who knows how to govern his country well."

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Worlds headlines covered the NATO meeting!

TA NEA: Wrote that the summit showed how Türkiye's strength as a regional power has increased.

TIMES OF ISRAEL: Commented, "While Türkiye's position increases, Israel's declining influence weakens," and stated, "Trump's support for F-35 sales strengthened Turkey's position."

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Worlds headlines covered the NATO meeting!

KATHIMERINI: Stated that the summit took place in a positive atmosphere for Türkiye.

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: Highlighted Trump's plan to lift CAATSA sanctions and sell F-35s.

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Worlds headlines covered the NATO meeting!

FINANCIAL TIMES: Drew attention to the strategic importance of the Türkiye-UK security partnership.
THE DAILY STAR: Interpreted the F-35 decision as the biggest gesture to Erdoğan.

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Worlds headlines covered the NATO meeting!
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Worlds headlines covered the NATO meeting!
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Worlds headlines covered the NATO meeting!
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