Israeli army wounds Palestinian, detains medics during West Bank raid

The Israeli army shot several Palestinians, beat others and detained ambulance crews during an early Friday raid on Al-Mughayyir village in the central occupied West Bank.

Amin Abu Alia, head of the village council in Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, told Anadolu that clashes broke out after Israeli forces raided the village from its eastern side.

He said three Palestinians were shot and taken to a medical center in the nearby town of Abu Falah.

The army also raided the home of resident Mohammed Hamed Abu Alia and beat people inside, leaving several with bruises and wounds, Abu Alia said.

Clashes later erupted with Palestinians who went to support the family, during which Israeli forces fired live bullets and tear gas canisters.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated two people, including one wounded by shrapnel from a stun grenade in the head and face and another who had been beaten. Both were taken to a hospital.

The society said its teams also treated a 60-year-old man who had been shot and transferred him to a hospital.

In a separate statement, the Red Crescent said Israeli forces detained its crews for about two hours before releasing them while they were treating wounded people inside a home in the village. It said Israeli forces also confiscated the ambulance keys.

The developments came amid escalating Israeli raids and military operations in occupied West Bank cities and towns, as Israel continues its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 8, 2023.





