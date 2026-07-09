UN rights chief calls for urgent end to fighting in eastern DR Congo

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Thursday called for an "urgent" end to the ongoing fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo between the Congolese army and the AFC/M23 rebel group.

In a statement, Volker Turk deplored the impact on civilians of recent clashes in eastern South Kivu province, calling for concerted national and international efforts to de-escalate tensions.

The call came against the backdrop of reports of recent escalation in hostilities between Congolese armed forces and the M23 armed group allegedly supported by Rwanda in South Kivu's Fizi and Mwenga territories.

Local sources and humanitarians reported intense fighting, with both sides reportedly using armed drones, heavy artillery, and other explosive weapons in populated areas, leading to many civilians being killed and others injured.

"It is deeply troubling that despite the agreements reached as part of the ongoing peace processes, fighting continues unabated in eastern DRC-killing, injuring and displacing civilians and destroying livelihoods," Turk said.

"I urge the Congolese armed forces and the M23 to immediately step back from further violence and urgently act to de-escalate tensions. I also call on both parties to take meaningful steps to protect civilians in Mulima and the wider Fizi and Mwenga plateau region. The use of explosive weapons with wide-area effects in populated areas has devastating consequences and must stop."

Earlier on Sunday, the Congolese military, in a statement, accused AFC/M23 rebels of launching deadly attacks on several localities in the provinces of South Kivu and North Kivu.

The bombings carried out on Saturday and Sunday "targeted inhabited areas and caused loss of human lives as well as significant material damage among civilian populations," the statement said.

However, army spokesman Reagan Mbuyi Kalonji told reporters on Tuesday that government troops regained control of three strategic positions in South Kivu province, including Kimete, Wihene, and Kashamata in Fizi territory, after intense fighting with M23 rebels.

Last month, Congo and Rwanda committed to "de-escalate tensions immediately" in South Kivu province, which has seen a recent escalation of fighting between the AFC/M23 rebel group and government forces, following the sixth meeting in London of the Joint Oversight Committee.

However, intensified fighting between the AFC/M23 and government forces has been continuing in recent days, according to local sources.

The UN pointed to growing fears that the increasing fighting in the area could drive more civilians to neighboring countries and cause more violations and abuses of international human rights and humanitarian law, including unlawful killings and conflict-related sexual violence.