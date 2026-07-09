Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional developments, ceasefire

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed developments in the region and the status of the ceasefire on Thursday with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Sources said Fidan and Araghchi exchanged views on "the latest developments in the region and the situation regarding the ceasefire" during a call.

No further details about the conversation were provided by the sources.

The US has carried out strikes on Iran for a second consecutive day after Tehran targeted vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy supplies.

Iran has insisted that ships coordinate with its authorities before transiting the strait and has rejected passage through any route other than the one it has designated.

On June 17, Iran and the US reached a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their war and paving the way for a lasting peace agreement.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday, however, that the agreement was "over," effectively triggering a renewed round of military confrontation.