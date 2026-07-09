Farmer finds 1,700-year-old Roman mosaic in Türkiye

An ordinary day of farming in eastern Türkiye turned into one of the biggest archaeological discoveries of 2024. In Elazığ, farmer Mehmet Emin Sualp was digging holes to plant saplings when he uncovered a unique 1,700-year-old Roman mosaic just 50 centimeters below the surface.

Covering 84 square meters, the remarkable work drew major attention in the archaeology world in 2024 for its rich depictions of Anatolian wildlife.