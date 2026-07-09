Farmer finds 1,700-year-old Roman mosaic in Türkiye

An ordinary day of farming in eastern Türkiye turned into one of the biggest archaeological discoveries of 2024. In Elazığ, farmer Mehmet Emin Sualp was digging holes to plant saplings when he uncovered a unique 1,700-year-old Roman mosaic just 50 centimeters below the surface. Covering 84 square meters, the remarkable work drew major attention in the archaeology world in 2024 for its rich depictions of Anatolian wildlife. Mehmet Emin Sualp, who lives in Salkaya village in Elazığ, had begun preparing land he purchased to grow cherry saplings. On what seemed like a routine day in 2024, he was digging the soil when he came across colored stones forming a clear pattern just beneath the surface. Realizing it was not an ordinary rock formation, the farmer immediately stopped digging and reported the find to gendarmerie teams and the Elazığ Museum Directorate. The farmer's responsible action ensured that an invaluable historical artifact was preserved without damage. Following expert excavations launched under the coordination of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the full scale and splendor of the treasure hidden underground for centuries was revealed. The main details that make this historic mosaic unique are: Exceptional Preservation: It is one of the rarest mosaics ever found in Türkiye in which animal figures appear together and the composition has remained almost fully intact. Lost Fauna of Anatolia: The mosaic vividly depicts the wildlife of the period, including lions, Anatolian leopards, mountain goats, deer, wild boars, bears, hunting dogs, and various bird species such as ducks, geese and pheasants. A Time Capsule Effect: The depiction of large predators that are now extinct or extremely rare in the region gives the work not only artistic value, but also scientific and ecological importance. How was it preserved underground for centuries? In the ancient world, mosaics of this size and craftsmanship were typically used to decorate the floors of wealthy villas, important rural estates or grand public buildings. Made by carefully placing thousands of small colored stones, known as tesserae, onto strong mortar, such structures are highly durable. After the original building was destroyed or abandoned, layers of soil covered the mosaic and acted as a protective shield, isolating it from sunlight, rain and human damage. Archaeologists say its survival in near-perfect condition just half a meter underground beneath farmland for hundreds of years is almost miraculous. Türkiye's land is a vast open-air museum, holding traces of different civilizations in every corner. Historical artifacts can surface during farming or construction work. But what made the Salkaya village case especially significant was the awareness shown by Mehmet Emin Sualp. Instead of damaging the find or seeking personal gain, Sualp reported it to the authorities, making a unique contribution to the world's cultural heritage. The massive Roman mosaic uncovered in Elazığ in 2024 highlights the extraordinary riches buried beneath Anatolia and shows how a single responsible act can help preserve history.