Kremlin says Putin 'open to dialogue' with Trump

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "open to dialogue" with US President Donald Trump despite the latter not having called the former.

"Mr. Trump was apparently very busy after all the contacts in Ankara, so no one called yesterday," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists during a press briefing, referring to talks held by the US president during a visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara, where he took part in the 36th NATO Summit.

Peskov went on to say that despite such a call not taking place, Putin is "always happy" to talk with Trump and that both share a "truly constructive dialogue, despite certain differences that may exist."

"President Putin is open to dialogue," Peskov added.

The spokesman's remarks came a day after Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as other leaders, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Trump said both Putin and Zelenskyy seek to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and that the US is ready to "close the skies" over Ukraine as part of security guarantees for Kyiv if it is "necessary."

Trump said one of the things they would be discussing was Washington giving Kyiv a license to make Patriot missiles, adding: "This way you can't complain that we're not giving them enough."

He also asked journalists in attendance whether they had a question for Putin because he was going to ask him that question, without providing further details.

Commenting on the US decision to provide Ukraine with a license to produce Patriot missiles, Peskov said Washington continues to supply weapons and military technology to Ukraine and that Moscow knows this is true and is not wearing "rose-colored glasses."

"But unlike other countries involved in this conflict, the US remains committed and continues to try to somehow facilitate the peace process. It is through the prism of this attitude that we evaluate all statements," Peskov further said, arguing for a "certain duality" in the US position concerning Ukraine.

He went on to say that the US-stated readiness to "close the skies" over Ukraine implies NATO activity on the country's territory, which he said is the reason why Russia continues to carry out its "special military operation."

Peskov also said that "further escalation" could prolong the Ukraine war to some extent and would require Russia to create a "larger buffer zone."

"Therefore, escalating tensions and escalatory actions will in no way contribute to the peace process," he added.





