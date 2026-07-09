Turkish energy minister meets with Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Thursday that he met with Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair in Baghdad to discuss energy cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on Türkiye's NSosyal platform, Bayraktar said he held "a productive meeting" with Khudair, during which the two sides reviewed potential areas of cooperation in oil and natural gas, particularly regarding the Iraq-Türkiye Crude Oil Pipeline.

Bayraktar said making the most effective use of existing infrastructure and supporting it with new connections forms the basis of Türkiye and Iraq's shared vision for energy.

"In line with this vision, we are continuing our efforts to transform the Development Road Project not only into a trade and transport corridor, but also into a regional energy route," he said.

Bayraktar added that Türkiye attaches importance to moving forward in close coordination and cooperation with Iraq's newly formed government.

"We believe the concrete steps to be taken within this framework will carry the partnership between the two countries to a higher level," he said.



