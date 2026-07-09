Iran’s parliament speaker says Strait of Hormuz to open only under ‘Iranian arrangements’

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz would open only under "Iranian arrangements," not by US threats, after a new wave of US strikes on Iran.

"The US has yet to learn that bullying and breaking promises no longer come without cost," Qalibaf wrote on the US social media platform X.

"Let me be clear: If you strike, you will be struck," he said.

The remarks came after Iranian media reported a new wave of US strikes late Wednesday targeting several locations in southern and southeastern Iran.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later said American forces had launched additional strikes against Iran aimed at further degrading its ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



