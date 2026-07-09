Pakistan seeks urgent LNG cargo after Hormuz disruption hits Qatar supply

Pakistan is urgently seeking to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment after traffic through the Strait of Hormuz came to a near halt amid renewed hostilities in the region.

State-owned Pakistan LNG Limited issued a spot tender to purchase an LNG cargo on a delivered ex-ship basis for delivery on July 15-16, according to a tender notice published by Pakistan's Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

The tender, issued under reference PLL/IMP/LNGT74, was published Thursday and is due to close Friday.

The tender followed attacks on ships near the Strait of Hormuz, and US attacks against Iran, which brought ship traffic in the critical waterway to a near halt.

The move highlights Pakistan's exposure to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for Gulf LNG and oil exports.

Pakistan relies heavily on LNG imports from Qatar under long-term contracts to meet power and industrial demand, leaving the country vulnerable to interruptions in Gulf shipping flows.

The latest tender comes as Islamabad seeks to secure replacement supply quickly to limit the risk of domestic gas shortages.





