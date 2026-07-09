How to make Ayran Aşı, Türkiye’s refreshing cold soup

One of the most beloved cold soups in Turkish cuisine, ayran aşı is a delicious and refreshing dish, especially during scorching summer heat.
Made with boiled wheat and chickpeas, it is also quite filling, making it a perfect option for those looking for a light and cooling meal.
This practical and nourishing soup can bring a refreshing touch to your table.
HOW TO MAKE IT
Ingredients
- 1 cup wheat berries (ashurelik wheat)
- 1 cup boiled chickpeas
- 2 cups strained yogurt
- 2 cups regular yogurt
(You can use only regular yogurt or only strained yogurt, but mixing half and half gives it a better texture.)
- 4–5 cups cold water
(Adjust depending on how thick or thin you like it.)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon dried mint
(or finely chopped fresh mint)
- Optional: finely chopped dill or fresh basil
Preparation
- Boil the wheat: Soak the wheat berries overnight. The next day, drain and rinse them well. Put them in a large pot, add enough water to cover, and boil until soft.
- Cool the ingredients: Drain the cooked wheat and add the boiled chickpeas. Let the mixture cool completely.
(If you add it to yogurt while hot, the yogurt may curdle.)
- Whisk the yogurt: In a large mixing bowl, combine the strained yogurt and regular yogurt. Add the salt and whisk until smooth.
- Add water: Gradually add the cold water to the yogurt mixture until it reaches the consistency of a thick ayran drink.
- Combine everything: Add the completely cooled wheat and chickpea mixture to the prepared yogurt base.
- Add herbs: Stir in the dried mint (or fresh mint) gently.
- Chill: Refrigerate the soup for at least 1–2 hours so it becomes thoroughly cold.
Tip: The soup may thicken as it sits. If it feels too thick before serving, you can thin it out with a little cold water or a few ice cubes.
Enjoy your meal!