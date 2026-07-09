 Contact Us
News Food How to make Ayran Aşı, Türkiye’s refreshing cold soup

How to make Ayran Aşı, Türkiye’s refreshing cold soup

Ayran aşı, one of Türkiye’s favorite cold soups, offers a refreshing and filling option for hot summer days. Made with yogurt, wheat and chickpeas, it is both easy to prepare and naturally cooling.

Agencies and A News FOOD
Published July 09,2026
Subscribe
HOW TO MAKE AYRAN AŞI, TÜRKIYE’S REFRESHING COLD SOUP

One of the most beloved cold soups in Turkish cuisine, ayran aşı is a delicious and refreshing dish, especially during scorching summer heat.

Made with boiled wheat and chickpeas, it is also quite filling, making it a perfect option for those looking for a light and cooling meal.

This practical and nourishing soup can bring a refreshing touch to your table.

HOW TO MAKE IT

Ingredients

  • 1 cup wheat berries (ashurelik wheat)
  • 1 cup boiled chickpeas
  • 2 cups strained yogurt
  • 2 cups regular yogurt
    (You can use only regular yogurt or only strained yogurt, but mixing half and half gives it a better texture.)
  • 4–5 cups cold water
    (Adjust depending on how thick or thin you like it.)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon dried mint
    (or finely chopped fresh mint)
  • Optional: finely chopped dill or fresh basil

Preparation

  1. Boil the wheat: Soak the wheat berries overnight. The next day, drain and rinse them well. Put them in a large pot, add enough water to cover, and boil until soft.
  2. Cool the ingredients: Drain the cooked wheat and add the boiled chickpeas. Let the mixture cool completely.
    (If you add it to yogurt while hot, the yogurt may curdle.)
  3. Whisk the yogurt: In a large mixing bowl, combine the strained yogurt and regular yogurt. Add the salt and whisk until smooth.
  4. Add water: Gradually add the cold water to the yogurt mixture until it reaches the consistency of a thick ayran drink.
  5. Combine everything: Add the completely cooled wheat and chickpea mixture to the prepared yogurt base.
  6. Add herbs: Stir in the dried mint (or fresh mint) gently.
  7. Chill: Refrigerate the soup for at least 1–2 hours so it becomes thoroughly cold.

Tip: The soup may thicken as it sits. If it feels too thick before serving, you can thin it out with a little cold water or a few ice cubes.

Enjoy your meal!