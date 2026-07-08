PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN SAYS NATO SUMMIT SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED, HIGHLIGHTS TÜRKIYES DEFENSE CAPABILITIES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated on Wednesday that the 2026 NATO summit in the capital Ankara concluded "successfully," describing it as a "historic" gathering that will help shape the alliance's future at a time of heightened security challenges across the Euro-Atlantic region.

"We have successfully concluded our NATO summit, which we hosted in our country for the second time in 22 years and for the first time in our capital, Ankara," Erdoğan said at a news conference following the conclusion of the summit.

He said the meeting came at a critical moment for Euro-Atlantic security and would have lasting significance for the alliance.

"This historic summit, which we hosted at a time when Euro-Atlantic security is being tested, has been conducted in a manner that will shape our common future," he said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye has had to contend with regional crises and terrorism for decades without benefiting from the post-Cold War "peace dividend" enjoyed by many European countries.

"There were times when we were left alone and treated unfairly. Therefore, we often had to rely on our own capabilities," he said.

He noted that those efforts have enabled Türkiye to surpass many NATO allies in defense spending, military capabilities and the strength of its defense industry.

"Today, in terms of defense spending, military capabilities and the defense industry that underpins them, we are well ahead of many allies," Erdoğan said.

The president added that NATO leaders reviewed the implementation of commitments made at last year's summit in The Hague and reaffirmed Türkiye's plans to further increase its contributions to the alliance.

TÜRKİYE'S ROLE IN NATO



Highlighting Türkiye's military role within NATO, Erdoğan said the country commands the alliance's second-largest land force and has long served as the cornerstone of security on NATO's southeastern flank.

"We currently command NATO's second-largest land army. For decades, the security of NATO's southeastern flank has largely been entrusted to our country," he said.

He said Türkiye remains among the leading contributors to NATO operations, missions and common funding, adding that Turkish F-16 fighter jets will be deployed to Estonia beginning in August as part of NATO's Air Policing mission.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye will continue leading the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) until September 2026 and is scheduled to command the NATO Response Force in 2028–2029.

Highlighting Türkiye's defense industry, Erdoğan said the country is among the few NATO members capable of producing its own fighter aircraft, tanks, naval vessels and air defense systems.

He added that Türkiye has become a global leader in unmanned aerial vehicles, naval drones and warship production while also supplying defense products to allied nations.

Erdoğan reiterated that EU defense initiatives should complement NATO, rather than duplicate its efforts.

"The European Union's defense initiatives must complement NATO and avoid unnecessary duplication. I draw the attention of our allies and the EU leadership to this important point at every opportunity and in every forum," he said.

Erdoğan also renewed his call for the removal of remaining restrictions on defense trade among NATO allies.

"Although some obstacles to defense industry trade among allies have decreased, they still exist. These restrictions must be removed as soon as possible, without conditions," he said.



'TRUMP HAS POSITIVE APPROACH ON F-35 FIGHTER JETS'



Erdoğan said his US counterpart, Donald Trump, has taken a "positive approach" on delivering F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye, while also saying that US sanctions against Ankara have been largely removed.

The Turkish president said he was optimistic that Ankara would eventually receive the fifth-generation fighter jets.

"Mr. Trump actually has a positive approach toward Türkiye on the F-35 issue. Hopefully, when the F-35s are delivered to Türkiye, the whole world will say, 'America kept its promise,'" Erdoğan said.

In 2019, during Trump's first term, the US suspended Türkiye from the F-35 program after objecting to its purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defense system, claiming the Russian system would endanger the fighter jets.

Türkiye has repeatedly said there is no conflict between the two systems and proposed a commission to study the issue. Ankara also says it fulfilled its obligations on the F-35s and that its suspension violated the rules, maintaining that the jets would strengthen not only Türkiye, but also NATO.

Responding to a question about US sanctions, Erdoğan said Washington is no longer actively implementing sanctions against Türkiye.

"At the moment, the United States is not applying any sanctions against us. To a large extent, they have been lifted," he said.

Erdoğan added that senior Turkish officials, including the country's defense minister, foreign minister, chief of the general staff and vice president, had firsthand knowledge that the restrictions were no longer being enforced.

He also praised his communication with Trump, saying the US president responds quickly when contacted.

"Whenever we need to reach Mr. Trump, he gets back to us within 24 hours, and we receive the necessary response," Erdoğan said.

The Turkish president said defense cooperation would remain "one of the key pillars" of Turkish-US relations, alongside expanding economic ties.

"It is in Türkiye's interest to develop our economic relations with the United States, and America also agrees with this," he said, adding that both he and Trump shared the same view during their bilateral discussions.

Erdoğan also highlighted Türkiye's growing defense industry, particularly its unmanned aerial vehicle sector.

He pointed to Turkish defense company Baykar as an example of the sector's success.

"Baykar is taking an important step, and this process continues. They are receiving very serious orders from around the world and continue to do so. This shows that our unmanned aerial vehicles and armed drones have found acceptance globally," Erdoğan said.



TÜRKİYE CALLS FOR PEACE IN UKRAINE AND MIDDLE EAST



Erdoğan urged renewed diplomatic efforts to end the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, saying the region cannot endure further conflict.

During the two-day summit, Erdoğan said NATO allies had discussed the war in Ukraine, regional security and the fight against terrorism.

He reiterated that terrorism remains "one of NATO's two principal security threats" and said the alliance must maintain sincere solidarity in combating it.

Turning to the war in Ukraine, Erdoğan said the conflict has entered its fifth year and has become a war of attrition with heavy casualties.

"This war of attrition has turned into a slaughter machine, claiming tens of thousands of casualties every month," he said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy since the conflict began and reaffirmed Ankara's offer to facilitate negotiations.

"There are no losers in a just peace. I would like to reiterate that we are ready to bring the parties together once again in Türkiye," he said.



'OUR REGION CAN TOLERATE NEITHER NEW TENSIONS NOR NEW CONFLICTS'



Erdoğan said Israeli attacks on Lebanon have continued despite diplomatic efforts, resulting in nearly 5,000 deaths since March 2, forcing civilians to flee, destroying cities and, in his words, leading to the gradual seizure of Lebanese territory.

He also condemned Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip, saying "occupation and oppression continue unabated."

More than 73,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza, Erdoğan noted. "Those who see their own security in the instability of the region are trying to extinguish even the smallest glimmer of peace," he said.

He warned against encouraging what he described as a "war-addicted mentality" and stressed that the region urgently needs stability.

"Our region can tolerate neither new tensions nor new conflicts. On the contrary, like air and water, humanity needs peace, tranquility and stability," Erdoğan said.



SIDELINE BILATERAL MEETINGS



Erdoğan also said he held talks on bilateral and regional issues with several leaders during the summit, including Trump and the leaders of Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and the UK.

He noted that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was also in Ankara and said he would later attend a working dinner with EU leaders before hosting those of Montenegro, Slovakia and Albania on Thursday.

He announced that Türkiye will host two additional major international gatherings before the end of 2026: the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara on Oct. 29-30 and the COP31 UN Climate Summit in Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20.

Erdoğan thanked NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, summit organizers and the people of Ankara for their role in hosting the event, saying they had once again demonstrated Türkiye's hospitality to the world.































