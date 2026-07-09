Trump says NATO ‘came a long way today’

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that NATO had "come a long way today," referring to the alliance's summit that had just concluded in the Turkish capital Ankara, adding "they made some concessions."

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he had "a very good" NATO summit.

"So we had a very good day, two days, and a lot of things were determined," he said, adding that "NATO was pretty much pretty amazing, actually. There was something very good about it."

Trump said the meeting in Ankara "today settled a lot of things. It was a very, very good meeting, and people understand that the United States is, we've been treated very unfairly."

He said that despite issues, "Spain came back all the way today. Spain was very generous today. You know, I told them I'm going to stop trading. They honored the request for lots of payments."

"They were very bad, they behaved very badly, in my opinion. But there was great unity in that room today," he added.

Trump also said the US made "a lot of good trade deals" with Türkiye, adding that "they've been a very good partner."