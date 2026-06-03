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News World Iran says Kuwait and Bahrain bear responsibility for US attacks, vows self-defence

Iran says Kuwait and Bahrain bear responsibility for US attacks, vows self-defence

Iran accused Kuwait and Bahrain of allowing the United States to use their territory to launch attacks on an Iranian tanker and island, as it condemned Washington for the strikes. "The foreign ministry... condemns the colonialist use by the United States of the territory and infrastructure of countries in the region to advance its aggressive plans against Iran, and emphasises the direct and unmistakable responsibility of the leaders of Kuwait and Bahrain for last night's acts of aggression," a statement said.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published June 03,2026
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IRAN SAYS KUWAIT AND BAHRAIN BEAR RESPONSIBILITY FOR US ATTACKS, VOWS SELF-DEFENCE

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned on Wednesday what it ⁠described as ⁠U.S. attacks on an Iranian oil tanker in the ⁠Strait of Hormuz and a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island, saying they violated a ceasefire understanding and international law.

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The ⁠ministry ⁠said Kuwait and Bahrain bore "direct and clear responsibility" for the attacks, alleging their territory and facilities had been ⁠used to support U.S. military operations against Iran.

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Tehran said it reserved the right to self-defence ⁠and ‌would use ‌all available ⁠means ‌to respond, including by targeting ⁠the source of ⁠any future attacks.