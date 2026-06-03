Iran says Kuwait and Bahrain bear responsibility for US attacks, vows self-defence

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned on Wednesday what it ⁠described as ⁠U.S. attacks on an Iranian oil tanker in the ⁠Strait of Hormuz and a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island, saying they violated a ceasefire understanding and international law.

The ⁠ministry ⁠said Kuwait and Bahrain bore "direct and clear responsibility" for the attacks, alleging their territory and facilities had been ⁠used to support U.S. military operations against Iran.

Tehran said it reserved the right to self-defence ⁠and ‌would use ‌all available ⁠means ‌to respond, including by targeting ⁠the source of ⁠any future attacks.





