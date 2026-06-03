U.S. President Trump's petroleum embargo on Cuba has reached its fourth month, leaving Havana's streets blocked with uncollected garbage due to a lack of fuel and increasing the risk of infectious diseases.



Since January 30, 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump has enforced a petroleum embargo and fuel blockade on Cuba. By imposing additional tariffs on third countries that directly or indirectly supply oil to Cuba, Trump has cut off Cuba's primary suppliers, Venezuela and Mexico, following a military operation in Venezuela and subsequent tariff threats.



As of February 10, 2026, jet fuel has completely run out at 9 airports across Cuba, leading to the cancellation of international flights. Allegedly, the U.S. military has also intercepted numerous oil tankers headed for Cuba at sea, plunging the island into an "energy famine" and causing power outages lasting up to 20 hours a day.



With garbage trucks unable to find fuel, especially in the capital Havana, the city has become a 'trash city.' The problem, accompanied by bad odors and environmental pollution, is growing daily and inviting diseases.



BURNING WASTE IS DANGEROUS TOO

Jose Fernandez Zaldivar, a 79-year-old garbage collector, stated, "Sometimes the trash piles up so much that it blocks the entrance to my home, and I can't get out."



Experts have warned of various serious diseases like dengue fever and the Zika virus during the summer months. Attempts to destroy the garbage by burning it also present additional health risks. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to work on invasion scenarios for Cuba.