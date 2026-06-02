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News Europe Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine with missiles, drones: Ukrainian military

Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine with missiles, drones: Ukrainian military

Russia conducted a large-scale offensive on Ukraine with missiles and drones early Tuesday, triggering air raid alerts across multiple regions, including Kyiv, as Ukrainian forces warned of imminent missile and drone threats.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published June 02,2026
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RUSSIA LAUNCHES MASSIVE ATTACK ON UKRAINE WITH MISSILES, DRONES: UKRAINIAN MILITARY

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine early Tuesday with missiles and drones, triggering air raid alerts in the capital Kyiv and across multiple regions, the Ukrainian military said on Telegram.

Ukraine's Air Force issued warnings about missile threats, while authorities in Kyiv warned of the presence of drones in Ukrainian airspace.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces were additionally carrying out missile strikes on the Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram that Russian drones were operating over Ukraine and urged residents to take shelter. It also reported activity involving Russian strategic aircraft and the launch of cruise missiles from enemy naval vessels.

Kyiv officials announced that an air raid alert had been activated in the capital due to the threat posed by Russian attack drones. The Air Force also said that multiple groups of drones were moving through various regions of the country.

The military further warned of potential ballistic missile attacks. Overnight, air raid alerts were in effect across a large portion of Ukraine, according to the national alert map.

Earlier in the night, Ukraine's Air Force said that Russian forces had launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea toward Ukraine.