France, Hungary launch talks on new strategic partnership

France and Hungary will begin work on a new strategic partnership agreement aimed at expanding cooperation in defense, energy, industry and other key sectors, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday during talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar in Paris.

Welcoming Magyar at the Elysee Palace, Macron said the proposed agreement would replace and modernize the 1991 Treaty of Understanding and Friendship between the two countries.

"We want to launch work to conclude a new French-Hungarian strategic partnership before the end of the year," Macron said, adding that the accord would be updated to address current challenges and support Europe's strategic sovereignty.

He said the partnership would strengthen cooperation in defense, nuclear energy, industry, space, agriculture, combating disinformation and protecting democratic institutions.

Macron also welcomed Hungary's recent efforts to address concerns over the rule of law and corruption, saying reforms had helped unlock a significant share of previously frozen European Union funds.

"I want to reiterate my full support for the work you are carrying out to ensure full respect for the rule of law and the fundamental values of the European Union in Hungary," he said.

The French president also welcomed Hungary's decision to join enhanced cooperation with the European Public Prosecutor's Office, describing it as an important step toward protecting the EU's financial interests.

The two leaders also discussed support for Ukraine, European competitiveness, security and defense ahead of the June 18-19 European Council summit.

For his part, Magyar described France as a key economic partner, noting that about 45,000 Hungarians work for French companies.

He expressed support for renewing the bilateral strategic agreement and said it should be expanded to include economic, cultural, diplomatic and EU affairs.

Magyar also invited Macron to Hungary on Oct. 23, when the country will commemorate a major national anniversary, suggesting the occasion could provide an opportunity to sign the new agreement.

The Hungarian prime minister said Budapest remained committed to combating corruption and strengthening cooperation with European institutions, adding that further progress could help attract additional French investment.





