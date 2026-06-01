Ethiopians vote in parliamentary election amid security concerns, regional unrest

Ethiopians began voting Monday in a general election widely expected to return Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's ruling Prosperity Party to power, despite concerns over political tensions and ongoing unrest in parts of the country.

Polling stations opened at 6 am local time (0300GMT), with long queues reported in the capital, Addis Ababa, as voters cast ballots to elect members of the national parliament and local councils, according to local media reports.

More than 50 million registered voters are eligible to participate in the election, which will determine the composition of the 547-seat parliament.

Lawmakers will subsequently select the country's prime minister and form the government for the next five years.

A heavy security presence was reported in Addis Ababa, as election observers called for a peaceful vote in Africa's second-most populous nation.

Abiy's Prosperity Party is expected to secure a parliamentary majority, potentially allowing him to remain in office for another term.

However, opposition parties have expressed concerns about what they describe as a shrinking political space, alleging restrictions on their ability to campaign and reach voters.

Voting is not taking place in the northern Tigray region, home to around six million people, as the area continues to recover from a two-year conflict that ended in 2022.

National reconciliation, recovery from conflicts in regions including Tigray, Oromia, and Amhara, and economic development have emerged as key themes in the election campaign.

Observers have also noted signs of voter apathy, with some citizens expressing disappointment in political leaders despite strong turnout at polling stations.

Results are expected later on Monday.





