ISTANBULS SABIHA GOKCEN AIRPORT HITS ALL-TIME DAILY FLIGHT RECORD

Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport recorded its highest-ever daily flight traffic, handling 894 domestic and international takeoffs and landings on the final day of the Eid al-Adha holiday, airport officials said Monday.

The figure marked the largest number of flights managed in a single day in the airport's history, according to a statement from HEAS, the airport's ground authority.

The record traffic was handled without disruption through coordination between HEAS and terminal operator Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen (ISG), the statement said.

HEAS oversaw operational processes including air traffic control services, apron management, technical infrastructure, and airspace safety.

Meanwhile, ISG teams managed terminal operations around the clock during the holiday period, including security, cleaning, passenger assistance, and other customer services.

The airport said the record highlighted Sabiha Gokcen's growing operational capacity, strategic position, and technological infrastructure.





