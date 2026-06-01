Philippine President, Rubio discuss ‘peace, security’ in South China Sea

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio early Monday discussed "peace and security" in the disputed South China Sea.

In a phone call, Marcos and Rubio discussed a range of bilateral economic and security priorities, including "efforts to advance peace and security in the South China Sea."

The disputed waters of minerals-rich South China Sea have seen the Philippines and China regularly engage in verbal clashes due to overlapping maritime claims.

Philippines is one of the oldest military allies of the US in the wider Asia-Pacific region with a mutual defense agreement.

According to the office of Marcos, the two sides discussed "critical regional and economic priorities, as well as bilateral trade matters."

Rubio also reaffirmed US "commitment to developing the Luzon Economic Corridor and exploring ways to address the energy challenges in the region," said the State Department.

The Luzon Economic Corridor is a trilateral initiative of the US, Japan, and the Philippines, according to details shared by the US Embassy in Manila.

It also engages their partners, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, and the UK -- to "catalyze mutual economic growth, create jobs, strengthen connectivity, and improve transport and logistics, energy, and digital infrastructure."

Separately, Chinese Coast Guard Monday conducted "law-enforcement patrol" in waters east of Taiwan in "response to Japan and the Philippines' unilateral announcement of maritime delimitation talks in the area," state-run Xinhua News reported.

In a joint statement last week following talks between Philippines President Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo, the two countries agreed to begin formal negotiations on delimiting the maritime boundaries of their exclusive economic zones and continental shelves.

"We urge Japan and the Philippines to immediately cease all illegal actions that undermine China's sovereignty, rights and interests," said the Chinese Coast Guard.





