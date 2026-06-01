IRAN SAYS ISRAELS ACTIONS IN LEBANON DELAYING US DEAL

Iran said Monday that ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon are hindering efforts to reach an agreement between Tehran and Washington.

"The main factor in the failure to reach an agreement in the region is the Zionist regime and the attacks on Lebanon, an attempt to prevent the improvement of the situation in the region," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a news conference, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

Baqaei also blamed the US, arguing that Washington bears responsibility because of its support for Israel.

"The US is also responsible," he said, claiming that "every action" taken by Israel is "the responsibility of America, which supports it."

He stressed that diplomacy should not be viewed as a substitute for power and said negotiations do not necessarily imply mutual trust.

"When the other side issues contradictory statements and conflicting media messages, it prolongs the negotiation process," Baqaei added.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February. Tehran responded with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, as well as by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire brokered by Pakistan took effect April 8, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to secure a lasting agreement. Since then, the two sides have continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to resume direct negotiations and end the conflict.





