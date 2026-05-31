Trump names US Ambassador to Türkiye Barrack as special presidential envoy to Syria, Iraq

This handout photograph released by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on May 16, 2026 shows Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa (L) shaking hands with senior US diplomat Tom Barrack before their meeting at the People's Palace in Damascus. (AFP Photo)

Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Türkiye, would also serve as special presidential envoy to both Syria and Iraq, US President Donald Trump said Sunday.

Trump said Washington is deepening its strategic engagement with Syria and Iraq. "Our relationship with them continues to grow," he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Tom will remain Ambassador to Türkiye, and operate with the full backing of the United States Department of State," Trump said, praising Barrack's performance and expressing appreciation for his "continued willingness" to serve.

Barrack, a longtime Trump ally, was confirmed as ambassador to Türkiye in 2025.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday Barrack will maintain a central diplomatic role managing policy for Syria and Iraq following the expiration of his formal mandate as special envoy to Syria. He later said on Saturday that Barrack will remain "a central interlocutor on Syria, and key trusted hand on Iraq."

Syria is undergoing a post-Assad transition following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in late 2024, while Iraq continues to navigate complex relations with both Washington amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.