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News World Colombia's presidential election heads to runoff after no candidate secures majority

Colombia's presidential election heads to runoff after no candidate secures majority

Colombia's presidential race heads to a runoff as no candidate achieved a majority, with conservative Abelardo de la Espriella leading at 43.62% and ruling coalition's Ivan Cepeda close behind at 41.13%, setting the stage for a decisive June 21 election.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 01,2026
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COLOMBIAS PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION HEADS TO RUNOFF AFTER NO CANDIDATE SECURES MAJORITY

Colombia's presidential election will proceed to a runoff after no candidate won an outright majority in the first round of voting, according to preliminary results released Sunday by electoral authorities.

With 96% of ballots counted, the country's National Civil Registry reported that Abelardo de la Espriella, who serves as the presidential nominee for the conservative National Salvation Movement, led the race with 43.62% of the vote.

Ivan Cepeda, a senator running under the banner of the ruling Pacto Histrico coalition, placed second with 41.13%.

Paloma Valencia, the candidate of the Centro Democratico party founded by former President Alvaro Uribe, finished third with 6.86% of the vote.

Former Antioquia Governor Sergio Fajardo received 4.20%, while Raul Santiago Botero of the Destroy the System movement garnered 0.95%.

As no candidate surpassed the 50% threshold required to win outright, de la Espriella and Cepeda will advance to a runoff election scheduled for June 21 to determine Colombia's next president.