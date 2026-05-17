Iranian parliament speaker appointed as special envoy to China: Report

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has been appointed as Tehran's special envoy to China, according to a Sunday report by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Qalibaf "will serve as a coordinator of various national bodies in matters related to China," said the report, citing informed sources.

The appointment was proposed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and approved by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Tasnim noted.

"Given the nature of Qalibaf's appointment, his mandate carries a different level of authority compared to previous representatives," it said, citing the sources.

The report did not provide information on whether Qalibaf would continue his role as the parliament speaker.