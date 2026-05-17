Netanyahu, Trump discuss possibility of resuming Iran war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of resuming war on Iran during a phone call on Sunday, according to Israeli media reports on Sunday.

Channel 7 said the call between Netanyahu and Trump lasted more than 30 minutes and focused on "the possibility of renewing fighting in Iran."

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the phone call ended shortly before the start of a meeting of Israel's Security Cabinet.

According to the newspaper, Trump briefed Netanyahu on the outcome of his recent visit to China, which took place between May 13 and 15.

The two sides also discussed developments related to the Iranian file, the report said.

"The issue of striking Iran remains uncertain," said the paper, citing an unnamed Israeli source.

"Trump needs to make a decision. He needs to be at peace with himself, and if he decides to renew hostilities, it is likely Israel will be called upon to join," the source added.

The public broadcaster KAN said the Security Cabinet meeting was expected to discuss the Iranian file and developments in Lebanon.

Following the call, Trump posted a warning message to Iran on his Truth Social platform.

"For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!" Trump wrote.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.