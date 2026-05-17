US outlines 5 conditions for Iran deal: Report

The United States has outlined five key conditions to reach a deal with Tehran, including "allowing only one Iranian nuclear facility to remain operational," Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported on Sunday.

Washington's four other conditions include refusing to pay any compensation or damages, demanding the transfer of 400 kilograms of Iranian uranium to the United States, withholding the release of even 25% of Iran's frozen assets, and conditioning any halt to the war on all fronts on the outcome of negotiations, the report said.

For its part, Iran's key conditions include ending the war across all fronts, including in Lebanon, lifting sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, compensating for war damage, and "recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz," it said.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.